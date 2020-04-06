14.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 6, 2020
Home Business

Building firm donation supports hospital during coronavirus crisis

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire building contractor Pave Aways has donated vital equipment including respirators to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital to protect staff during the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Pave Aways has a long association with the RJAH, completing a number of building projects at the hospital including its main entrance
Pave Aways has a long association with the RJAH, completing a number of building projects at the hospital including its main entrance

The firm handed over 50 respirators and boxes of hygiene gloves from its stores to the hospital this week.

Pave Aways has a long association with the hospital having completed a number of building projects at the Gobowen site including building the new main entrance, its records and archive building, hydropools and the drop-in operating theatres as well as refurbishing wards and more.

The firm made a decision to close down its sites during the government lockdown to protect the welfare of its staff, sub contractors and suppliers.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “Having worked on a number of building projects in the healthcare sector and at this hospital in particular, our team has always known the value of the NHS and its staff. At this time, more than any other in recent history, they are continuing to deliver a high level of patient care in unprecedented circumstances.

“It was a small gesture on our behalf but one that we hope will make a difference to these healthcare heroes. We can’t thank them enough for what they are doing.”

Julie Roberts, Assistant Director of Nursing, at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, said: “Thank you to the team at Pave Aways for this extremely kind gesture, which will not only help to support our staff but also protect them and our patients during this challenging time.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Mrs Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire

New High Sheriff of Shropshire enters role committed to supporting Covid-19 efforts

The incoming High Sheriff of Shropshire has officially made her declaration today — in a very different setting to many who have preceded her due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
An image of how a section of the North West Relief Road will look. Image: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury North West Relief Road consultation deadline extended

Shropshire Council has extended the deadline for responses to the current consultation on the proposed Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.
Read Article
Anna sewing bags for NHS

Telford College tutors take up ‘Sew for the NHS’ challenge

A group of Telford College tutors have taken up the challenge to ‘Sew for the NHS’.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches LEP launches major business survey to measure coronavirus impact

One of the biggest-ever surveys of businesses across the Marches was launched today to measure the full scale of the economic impact of coronavirus on the region.
Read Article
Besblock Managing Director Andrew Huxley (left) and Richard Potts from Greenhous

Shropshire businesses work together during the Coronavirus crisis

Two Shropshire businesses have worked together during a national crisis for a second time, as Besblock and Greenhous rekindle the spirit of the Second World War.
Read Article
Manufacturing at Filtermist

Filtermist opens doors to local businesses in need of support

Telford-based firm Filtermist is opening its doors to fellow manufacturers in an effort to help keep core industry moving during this challenging time.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
14.2 ° C
15.6 °
12.2 °
47 %
7.2kmh
20 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP