Network Telecom appoints new CEO

Network Telecom has appointed Duncan Ward as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Martin Deane who served as interim CEO and will resume in his role as CFO in Network Telecom’s Management Team.

Duncan Ward has more than 25 years of experience in the IT and telecommunications industry and has held various management positions in ICT companies in the course of his career. Prior to joining Network Telecom, Duncan Ward served as Chief Operating Officer for Toople, a provider of telecoms services primarily targeted at the UK SME market. Other previous positions include Managing Director for mobile software company Bluestone Media, Divisional Managing Director for Fujitsu Services and Senior Vice President at Orange, where he successfully launched the Orange business brand.

As CEO of Network Telecom, Duncan Ward will focus on ensuring the company’s continued success and growth as well as furthering the integration into Enreach in order to create even more synergies within the group. Network Telecom joined Enreach last year, becoming part of a fast-growing European UC provider with a mission to give businesses access to the best communication and collaboration tools with an easy, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach: “Duncan is the ideal choice to serve as CEO given his broad industry experience, successful management track record and proven ability to drive results. Speaking on behalf of the Enreach Executive Board, we look very much forward to working with him. He joins our group in an extraordinary situation where we, our partners and customers are facing unexpected challenges as COVID-19 spreads. So, I’m even more pleased that we have found such a skilled and experienced leader to guide Network Telecom and its customers through this challenging time. Together with the company’s exceptional management team, he will help us further develop our cloud-based products and services, so that we can support our customers and partners even better in light of the current market situation and beyond.”

“I am immensely proud to be joining Network Telecom and building on its successes. I am also extremely excited by the extended portfolio of services and products that Enreach will bring,” said Duncan Ward.

“In recent times the need for the versatility to work from home with ease has been highlighted and our portfolio is more relevant than ever before for businesses that are serious about continuity, delivery of quality service and connectivity with customers, staff and suppliers. I want Network Telecom to be the ‘go to’ online provider for SME businesses and I believe the newly extended product range is way ahead of the competition. The focus will be on the delivering and further extending a best in class service to new and existing customers. We will continue the momentum to build this important sector, through improved communication, product quality and growing the business skill sets as necessary and attract the most talented people to join us.”

