11 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Home Business

Merrythought raises funds for NHS

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought is supporting the NHS and the coronavirus fighting fund thanks to a special souvenir bear and his cuddly companions.

Merrythought located in Ironbridge is Britain’s last remaining teddy bear manufacturer
Merrythought located in Ironbridge is Britain’s last remaining teddy bear manufacturer

Bevan the Bear, originally created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS, is making a comeback and will be joined by a selection of Merrythought’s traditional, British-made teddy bears to raise funds for the NHS Charities Covid-19 Appeal and SATH, the company’s local Hospital Trust in Shropshire

The ‘Blue Ribbon’ campaign collection also includes Merrythought’s best-selling London Curly Gold bear, together with  Oxford, Traditional Cheeky and of course Bevan – named after founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan. Paying tribute to the NHS frontline heroes, Merrythought has chosen only teddy bears that wear a blue ribbon, with a minimum of 20% of all online sales to be donated to the charities.

“While a Merrythought teddy bear is the ideal companion to get you through challenging times such as these, choosing a special bear for either yourself or a loved one will now also help the NHS and those affected by Covid-19,” said fourth-generation managing director of Merrythought Sarah Holmes.

“Bevan is a particularly special bear for us and we were very proud of our collaboration with Shrewsbuy and Telford Hospital Trust, our local NHS Trust. We now want to build on this to help  the wider NHS as it faces such an unprecedented crisis.

Merrythought, which marks its 90th anniversary this year, is famous for crafting the finest, British-madeteddy bears, which are adored by children and adults across the world.

“We appreciate the difficulties that families and the NHS are facing at the moment, and are keen to see the Merrythought teddy bear giving some financial and emotional support to those affected by Covid-19. Merrythought is very much a business which has been at the heart of the community for the last nine decades, and we hope to continue to be so for generations to come.”

While the Merrythought Shop in Ironbridge has had to close in line with current Government restrictions, orders can still be placed online.

“We are proud that our teddy bears are British made, and we appreciate all the efforts across the community to support British businesses as we all try our best to get through this crisis together.” 

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice makes ‘support us from your sofa’ appeal

Severn Hospice is appealing to the community to ‘support us from your sofa’ with online donations so it can continue to help people living with incurable illness.
Read Article
Students have been provided with work to ensure continuity in their learning

Shrewsbury Colleges Group helps community during COVID-19 crisis

Shrewsbury Colleges Group says it has been doing all it can to support a huge range of people and organisations during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Read Article
The centre will be based in the football stadium car park. Image: Google Street View

Coronavirus: ﻿Drive-through assessment centre set up at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

A drive-through assessment centre is being set up at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom appoints new CEO

Network Telecom has appointed Duncan Ward as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Martin Deane who served as interim CEO and will resume in his role as CFO in Network Telecom’s Management Team.
Read Article

Special package of coronavirus business support launched by Shrewsbury BID

Business owners in Shrewsbury are being offered a package of support, ranging from employment law advice to technical expertise, to help them continue to operate during the Coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Merrythought located in Ironbridge is Britain’s last remaining teddy bear manufacturer

Merrythought raises funds for NHS

Shropshire-based teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought is supporting the NHS and the coronavirus fighting fund thanks to a special souvenir bear and his cuddly companions.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Shropshire County Show 2019 Rev

Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

The Shropshire County Show - which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year - will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
11 ° C
12.2 °
9.4 °
71 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP