Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council offers further support to businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council continues to extend its support to borough businesses during this time of unprecedented hardship for the business community.



In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Government has announced a grant available for small businesses, or businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Telford & Wrekin Council will support and assist eligible businesses to apply for this grant.

This is in addition to other local business support measures available (such as the deferral of business rates) – all of which can be found on the Council’s Coronavirus webpage.

Details about the Government grant available:

Small Businesses – a grant of £10,000



•Business properties with a rateable value below £15,000 which are currently in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief

Retail, Hospitality and Leisure businesses – a grant of either £10,000 or £25,000

Properties with a rateable value below £51,000 in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector are entitled to claim a grant as follows:

– Properties with a rateable value below £15,000 are entitled to a grant of £10,000



– Properties with a rateable value over £15,000 but below £51,000 are entitled to a grant of £25,000



There are certain exclusions to the grant:

– Properties occupied for personal use such as private stables or moorings

– Car parks and parking spaces

– Businesses in liquidation or dissolved as at 11th March 2020

– Properties with a rateable value over £51,000

To apply for this grant, businesses need to complete a simple application form on www.telford.gov.uk/businessgrants

The Council anticipates receiving a high volume of applications, but where businesses meet the criteria for the grant, payment will be made as quickly as possible.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “This is a very tough and uncertain time for businesses of every size.

“We are doing all we can to help them through local support measures we’ve put in place and to make the most of the Government and other support available.

“We encourage all borough businesses to have a look on our Coronavirus dedicated website section that includes details of all the support available and where they are eligible for grants to apply for these.”

