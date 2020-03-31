Wenlock Spring donates water to frontline NHS staff tackling COVID-19

Wenlock Spring, based near Church Stretton, has responded to an urgent request from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for bottled water to keep its frontline staff safely hydrated.

Bruce Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring

The water brand has committed to a regular donation to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, of its award-winning 500ml still water whilst the crisis continues.

The Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit staff carry out their shifts dressed in plastic medical wear to protect themselves from infection, meaning that staying hydrated is paramount. To minimise contamination, bottled water is the only way to provide safe hydration to these staff. In addition, Wenlock Spring 500ml bottles are made with up to 51% recycled plastic and are fully recyclable, making them a sustainable option.

Bruce Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring states: “When the team from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital got in touch, we were more than happy to provide support in any way we could. Supporting the frontline staff of the NHS who are putting themselves at risk to help save lives is a privilege and we simply cannot thank them enough. We’re looking to support them wherever possible with continued donations.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...