Shropshire legal firm offers domestic violence helpline service

A domestic violence trauma line is being promoted by a Shropshire legal firm during the coronavirus crisis.

Emma Kenyn of Wace Morgan Solicitors

Wace Morgan Solicitors, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Newtown, is offering the 24 hour helpline service to people at risk.

Emma Kenvyn, an executive who specialises in family issues, explained that unfortunately domestic violence was set to increase at this time and Wace Morgan had already seen an increase in divorce enquiries during the last two weeks.

“Sadly, the number of separations, divorces and domestic incidents is set to go up during this crisis due to people being at home for longer than usual, together with additional financial and employment pressures,” explained Emma, who has worked in this area of the law for many years.

“Where court injunctions are needed, I can still apply for legal aid, complete an application and ask the court to consider it over email with a telephone hearing if necessary – I am at the end of a phone 24/7 for people who need advice and support.

“Current restrictions telling people to stay inside are even tougher for those whose home is not the ‘safe haven’ it should be.

“I welcome the recent news that domestic abuse victims are allowed to leave home to seek help at refuges despite rules to stop coronavirus spreading,” said Emma.

She will be staffing the Wace Morgan helpline – 07823 77 77 74 – on a 24/7 basis to offer legal advice to domestic violence sufferers. However, she emphasises that anyone in immediate risk should call 999.

“This is a very stressful time for families and we are here to help. Anyone who is at risk of, or experiencing, domestic abuse, is still able to leave and seek refuge as refuges remain open,” she added.

