In-Comm Training turns to virtual learning as part of its Coronavirus response

A Shropshire training provider has developed a new way of making sure apprentices are able to continue their learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bekki Phillips, Managing Director at In-Comm Training

In-Comm Training, which operates two technical academies in Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury, will be delivering all courses via a virtual platform, ensuring its 200 learners still have access to industry experienced trainers and assessors when they need them most.

The ambition is to make it ‘business as usual’ where the firm can, with individuals able to complete tasks online using Google Classrooms or Microsoft Teams.

“Our first concern has always been the safety of our learners, staff and the employers we work with, so we have had to cancel all on-site training at our technical academies until further notice,” explained Bekki Phillips, Managing Director at In-Comm Training.

“The good news is that learning can happen in many forms and we are still 100% committed to supporting learners in developing their skills and, importantly, achieving their qualifications.”

She continued: “Virtual platforms like Google Classrooms and Microsoft Teams are prefect for supporting apprentices on their journeys and we can also use the technology to deliver some commercial upskilling courses.

“We feel it is important for learners to still keep that face-to-face contact via video links as it can be the difference between understanding content, being able to ask questions and, in some ways, keeping up morale.

“The technology will also be used be to complete assessments, removing the need for our assessors to make on-site visits.”

In-Comm Training recognises the impact Covid-19 is having on mental health and will also be enhancing its pastoral case for all learners during this difficult time.

