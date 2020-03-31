Encore to support growth plan at Rosewood Pet Products

Encore Personnel is supporting Rosewood Pet Products in its latest growth plans with a dedicated recruitment solution, set to increase both permanent and seasonal employment opportunities at the established Telford firm.

Jon Morris (left) and Encore Personnel has been fundamental in supplying multi-skilled recruits to Rosewood Pet Supplies

Encore has been working with Rosewood for over a decade but most recently its innovative recruitment practices and customer support policies has secured a new partnership between the businesses. Encore will now be the sole provider of recruitment services for the firm.

Founded in 1960, Rosewood Pet Products designs, sources, produces and distributes food and accessories for pets and wild birds. Its products are sold throughout the world, primarily in pet shops and other specialty stores and also supplies ranges for a number of major retailers, online retailers and grocery stores.

The business relocated to a purpose-built distribution and office premises at Hortonwood West in the last couple of years to consolidate its operations – a first step in a long-term strategic growth plan. Now, celebrating its 60th year in 2020, Rosewood is looking to invest further in staff and services and plans a collaboration with Encore to recruit and retain a skilled team of employees from the local area.

Jon Morris is Branch Manager at Encore’s Telford office and part of the team that delivers Industrial services: “Our task at Rosewood is to move forward with a structured recruitment programme that can also adapt to make the most of staff that are multi-skilled and who can be assets to multiple departments within the business. Employee retention is a priority as is investment in individuals that can grow with the business. We have Encore consultants on site engaged in several activities designed to keep staff engaged and motivated, with bespoke induction programmes, scheduled training sessions on site as well as Temporary Staff Surgery to cover any queries or concerns. As a result, we have reduced the temporary staff turnover by a significant level and are planning to set some ambitious targets for ourselves moving forward.”

Mark Bollands is the Finance Director at Rosewood: “We have worked with Encore since 2008 to recruit a wide range of temporary workers, from warehouse operatives and order pickers to drivers and essential administrative staff. The Encore Telford team has taken time to get to know our requirements and our expectations, in all a refreshing and positive experience. The engagement they have with staff is exemplary, filling vacancies with candidates that not only have the right skill set but also the characteristics we are looking for in an employee that can grow with the business – to the extent that we have moved a record number of employees from temporary to permanent positions under Encore’s management – a priority for a business that is dedicated to supporting the community in which it operates.”

