Team effort by companies raises £15,000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind

Three sister companies have combined to raise £15,000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind by organising a series of fundraising events and activities.

Blindfolded Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard (left) with Dave Bloor from Guide Dogs For The Blind and Barney the guide dog at the launch of the fundraising campaign

Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure, both based in Shrewsbury and GB Lubricants in Gateshead are delighted with the total, having originally set themselves a £10,000 target.

The companies signed up for one of the Guide Dogs for the Blind’s ‘Learn’ packages, which involves adopting and naming a guide dog puppy and funding its two-year programme of training and development. The name chosen for the companies’ adopted guide dog is Morris.

Sharne Kirkwood, corporate partnerships executive at Guide Dogs for the Blind, thanked the three companies for their “amazing support”.

“Their fundraising will pay for the first two years of training for a guide dog puppy, aptly named Morris,” she said. “£10,000 will go to support Morris from birth, throughout his first year with his puppy walking family, exploring the world and then going on to train and qualify as a life-changing guide dog in his second year.

“The other £5,000 will support the equipment Morris will need, such as the iconic white harness as well as the matching process and final qualification training with a person who is blind or partially sighted.

“It is an incredible journey for all our guide dogs and our service users. The three companies have helped to change someone’s life.”

Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman, said: “It has been a huge team achievement to raise £15,000, which surpassed our target, for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

“We are proud that we have raised enough money to train one guide dog puppy and match him with a person who is blind or partially sighted.

“There are almost two million people in the UK who are living with sight loss, which has a significant impact on their daily lives. Many of these people rarely leave their homes alone, which means they can sometimes lead lonely, isolated lives.

“If the money can help to prevent at least one person from being left out of life, then all our efforts will all have been worthwhile.”

As the fundraising effort for Guide Dogs for the Blind coincided with Morris Lubricants’ 150th birthday, the company and its sister businesses pulled out all the stops, with successful raffles, competitions and a charity football match held.

Mr Goddard himself was sponsored to climb Mount Snowdon blindfolded for the cause, rating it as one of the toughest challenges of his life. He was supported by his family and work colleagues.

GB Lubricants’ employee Paul Bambra was sponsored to run the Simplyhealth Great North Run last September to support the fundraising and Morris Leisure’s touring and holiday home parks in North Wales and Shropshire also contributed by holding events and activities.

One of the most popular events was the switching on the Christmas lights display at Oxon Hall Touring Park and Oxon Pool Holiday Home Park in Shrewsbury.

Edward Goddard, managing director of Morris Leisure, said: “It is great that we have managed to raise all this money for such a worthy cause. All our parks have had fun raising money and thanks go our customers and staff for their support.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...