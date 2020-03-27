Shropshire Care Company offers short term and permanent jobs

A Shropshire Care Company is promising jobs to those in need on a short term or permanent basis.

Bluebird Care Shropshire, which provides at-home and live-in care to vulnerable people in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and surrounding areas, is doing whatever it can to address the current crisis.

Director of the company, Ian Barnes, said there was a shortage of carers before the crisis created by Covid-19, but it’s set to get “much worse,” as more care staff and their families find that they will need to self-isolate themselves.

The company can offer almost immediate employment, with paid training and shadowing of experienced carers, and everyone, regardless of age or experience, will start on £10 an hour.

Ian, who had a kidney transplant 10 years ago and is self-isolating himself for 12 weeks, said: “The skills you need to become a carer are a kind heart and a big smile. And at the moment, we all need that more than ever.

“Like many organisations, we could see staff isolating themselves and being unable to work. But that doesn’t mean the amount of people needing care is going to reduce.

“Infact, sadly, it’s only going to increase as hospitals need more and more beds to care for the very sick and people will be discharged into the community and need to be cared for at home.

“Our pay rates are the highest in the area and we offer flexible hours contracts. To those people, who have been laid off, we want to say ‘come and work in care’, not for us, but for the people who desperately need help now more than ever before.”

Mr Barnes said that if someone called today for a job, they would be fast-tracked through the training which is paid and would soon be out supporting people in their own home. In addition, personal protective equipment and robust training on infection control would be given.

Mr Barnes added: “People working in our sector are classed as key workers as the work we are doing is absolutely essential.

“We are offering people the chance to start straight away and it could be short term, to help see themselves and vulnerable people through this serious health crisis, or it could be the start of a permanent worthwhile career for them.” For more information about working for Bluebird Care Shropshire call 01743 874343, email Shropshire@bluebirdcare.co.uk

