Local diversity expert highly commended in Business Book Awards 2020

A multi award-winning Shropshire Businesswoman has had her first book ‘Highly Commended’ in the highly coveted Business Book Awards (BBA) 2020.

Shropshire businesswoman,Teresa Boughey, CEO of Jungle HR and Inclusion247, has been recognised in the Business Book Awards 2020.

The best-selling book, ‘Closing the Gap – 5 Steps to Creating an Inclusive Culture’, written by Teresa Boughey, founder and CEO of Jungle HR and Inclusion247 was recognised in the ‘Exceptional Book that Promotes Diversity’ category. The book appeals to high-level business professionals across the spectrum providing an invaluable guide and clear framework on tackling workplace inclusion.

Nadine Dereza, Business Book Awards Judge and CNBC Presenter unveiled the Winner in a live-streamed event with over 300 authors, publishers and their guests joining the watch party and celebrating the results from the comfort and safety of their own homes on 23 March 2020.

Commenting on Closing the Gap, Nadine said:

“We felt this book will help businesses really start to get to grips with how to tackle inclusion. It’s easy to digest and follow so anyone with an interest in inclusion would feel confident in tackling this very important subject, particularly when the ‘I’ in ‘D&I’ is often overlooked or is seen as too challenging.

‘‘’Closing the Gap’ takes a clear and concise approach using the tribe5 Diversity & Inclusion® methodology which gives the reader easy to digest information and very specific actions, giving a much needed methodology to help close the gender pay gap.”

Teresa’s commented:

“I’m absolutely thrilled that my book has achieved such tremendous recognition. By awarding ‘Closing the Gap’ the Highly Commended’ status the judges acknowledged the importance that Diversity and Inclusion plays for leaders, Directors and CEO’s when it comes to turning their organisations into the destination of choice for those who seek an inclusive environment.

“The awards event team worked incredibly hard to convert the awards evening into a safe and equally fabulous online event. My family and I got dressed up, enjoyed a lovely meal and a glass of bubbly and, of course, to have my book recognised as ‘Highly Commended’ made the evening even more special.”

The impact and reach of ‘Closing the Gap’ since its publication in March 2019 has been extensive achieving #1 ranking in the hot new releases on Amazon within a week of publication. It went on to become #1 bestseller in three categories within a month of publication overtaking fellow esteemed authors such as Simon Sinek, Patrick Lencioni and Sir John Whitmore.

