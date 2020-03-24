Network Telecom to offer free remote working advice

Network Telecom has announced that it is offering free advice for any local business who is struggling to work from home or has questions about moving to a remote set up.

Whether it be free advice on what is required to effectively work from home or the delivery of new telephony or IT equipment to see businesses through the coming weeks or months, Network Telecom is encouraging businesses to get in contact with any questions on remote working, big or small, and it will do all that it can to assist.

Following the government’s latest guidelines all Network Telecom staff, including 116 office and road-based employees, will be working remotely for the foreseeable future. Thanks to the provider’s NT Multimedia device each employee is able to work from home as though they are at their desk. However, the company recognises that remote working will not be as simple for many businesses.

Martin Deane, acting CEO of Network Telecom added; “These are really difficult times for all businesses, with more and more people having to work from home at short notice. Whilst this is a challenge for us all, we believe that businesses will make the best of this situation and come out on top. Our thoughts are with all businesses and their staff during this difficult and uncertain time. We are here to help wherever possible.”

If you require free advice on how to get your company setup with remote working you can contact the Network Telecom team on 0333 3603 899 or enquiries@networktelecom.co.uk.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...