Avara Foods creates new roles in Telford

Avara Foods in Telford is creating new roles to meet extraordinary demand by offering a range of fixed term and permanent roles.

Avara Foods is one of the UK’s largest foods businesses, supplying 25 per cent of the UK’s fresh poultry. While some companies are having a very challenging time right now its poultry products, a core part of many shopping baskets, are in high demand.

Andrew Brodie, People & Communications Director at Avara Foods said:

“It is vital we keep producing in these unprecedented circumstances to keep UK food available in shops at a time when individuals and families need it most. That’s why we’re recognised by the government as an essential service which means our workers have critical status and eligibility for educational provision and childcare support.

“We require new colleagues to join the business to help us keep the country fed and have both full and part time positions across different functions, so we are confident we can find a role for you. We offer starting rates of pay above National Living Wage, whatever your age, and pride ourselves on being a company you want to work with and for.

“We understand people may be facing uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. As a major local employer we are in the fortunate position of being able to reach out to those people and let them know we have a range of positions available.

“We recognise these are challenging times and we’re open to flexible, temporary and fixed term working – we’ll do our best to work with you to find work patterns or times which accommodate your needs. Please do get in touch or visit the Avara Foods website for further information; we’d love to welcome you to the Avara Foods team at Telford.”

To find out about recruitment opportunities with Avara Foods, visit www.avarafoods.co.uk/careers or email telfordjobs@avarafoods.co.uk

