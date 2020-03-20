Qualification opportunities for all thanks to local marketing firm

Shrewsbury-based Marketing Firm Codebreak, has provided recognised qualifications for their entire team with Operations Manager, Jenny Powell, recently passing her Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam with flying colours.

Andy Rao, Co-founder of Codebreak; Jenny Powell, Operations Manager at Codebreak; Joel Stone, Co-founder of Codebreak

Codebreak’s mission is to help businesses reach their potential and gain the recognition and engagement their brand deserves. They do this through a range of services, including web design, copywriting and especially social media. The agency prides itself on the ongoing pursuit of marketing knowledge, which is why it is so important they invest in their employees.

The Facebook certification course covers topics such as understanding the different behaviours of Facebook users and the implementation of advanced marketing tools such as pixel tracking advertising and Messenger bots. The one and a half-hour exam was comprehensive, and ultimately enables Codebreak to further help businesses, as well as demonstrating to clients their commitment to learning.

Co-Founder of Codebreak, Joel Stone, said: “We can’t provide the best for our clients, unless we provide the best for our team. Every member of our team has such a passion for marketing, so providing the opportunity for them to demonstrate this, whilst gaining a qualification, couldn’t be better.

“The learning involved is practical but also gives a strong understanding of Facebook’s advertising policies and regulations, including the ethical responsibilities of advertising on Facebook. We see all-too-often businesses get punished by Facebook or consumers themselves when they don’t know the rules to play within.”

Jenny added: “Social media is developing all the time, that’s why we need to stay one step ahead; to provide the best possible service for our clients. With Facebook Advertising being such a powerful tool for businesses, it’s important we know how best to use it to benefit our clients.”

The Facebook Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam requires a score of 70% to pass, further highlighting Jenny’s achievement and the dedication to marketing knowledge by Codebreak.

