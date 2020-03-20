Local IT firm builds network for their employees too

Understanding the value of their team members is something Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, takes seriously, with one of their team members celebrating five years working for them this month.

Paul Cook, Business Development Manager at Bespoke Computing Ltd with Kirsty Downward, Service Administrator.

With the workplace now being more competitive than ever, and loyalty to a company becoming more of a rarity, it’s refreshing when a business understands the importance of their team members.

This is something Bespoke Computing has at the forefront of their values, focusing on the growth and personal development of all their staff, as shown by the milestone their service administrator, Kirsty Downward, is celebrating with them.

Bespoke Computing is providing learning opportunities and recognised qualifications for all their staff, from college to degree level courses. They are working alongside Telford College to provide higher level learning for all their apprentices and support the career progression of their team.

Kirsty, who has continued to progress in her career throughout her time at Bespoke Computing, is currently studying towards her ILM Level 3 Diploma in Management.

Managing Director of Bespoke Computing, Mr Chris Pallett, said: “We are constantly developing and growing as a business and we put that down to how we are growing as a team.

“If we provide the best possible qualifications and support for our team, we can provide the best possible service for our clients. We are so proud to celebrate five years with Kirsty. She is a key member of our team and we’re excited to support her career progression every way we can.”

The team celebrated with Kirsty throughout the day of her work anniversary, appreciating the great milestone that is five years with them.

Miss Downward said: “Bespoke Computing has allowed me to develop both my business experience and my qualifications, which has had such a positive effect on my career. They have always supported my development and I’m excited to continue to grow with them. Here’s to the next milestone!”

