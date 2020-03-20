6 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 20, 2020
Home Business

Hospice team on the road thanks to local motor dealer

By Shropshire Live Business

Fundraisers from a Shropshire children’s hospice have joined forces with a local motor dealer to ensure they reach as many people across the county as possible.

Richard Pettener from Furrows of Oswestry and Lynsey Kilvert from Hope House with the signwritten van
Richard Pettener from Furrows of Oswestry and Lynsey Kilvert from Hope House with the signwritten van

The team from Hope House have agreed a partnership with Furrows of Oswestry to use a specially sign-written Ford Transit Custom van to share their fundraising message at community events throughout the year.

Dealer principal and head of business for Skoda Oswestry, Richard Pettener, said: “We are very proud to be supporting the fantastic work of the team from Hope House – they do an incredible job looking after children and young adults and this year is the 25th anniversary of their opening.

“They were struggling to get tables and other fundraising equipment out to community events, and the van was unused at our dealership at weekends, so we were more than happy to offer them the use of it.

“It gives them plenty of room in the back for equipment, and up front there is space for a driver and two passengers, so it suits their needs perfectly.”

So far, the Hope House team has used the van to attend the Llangollen canal walk, and future trips include Ludlow Garden Party, Ludlow Dog Day, Ellesmere 10k, Chirk Castle Dark Run, and Telford Dark Run.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraising team leader at Hope House, said they were very grateful to Furrows for the use of the van as it made it much easier to reach community events with all their equipment.

“Our mission is to reach as many people at as many events as possible to spread the word about Hope House and our other hospice Ty Gobaith in north Wales in order to raise vital funds.

“And now, thanks to Furrows, we have a spacious and eye-catching vehicle that will help us to spread our message far and find which is great news.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council offers support for communities and businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a raft of practical support to help local communities and businesses through the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
Dean Harris, who will be taking over as High Sheriff of Shropshire for the year 2020-21.

Queen officially welcomes incoming High Sheriff of Shropshire

The incoming High Sheriff of Shropshire has been officially welcomed by Her Majesty the Queen at a traditional ceremony in Buckingham Palace last week.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council reacts to Government’s school closures announcement

Shropshire Council and the county’s school leaders are working through the details behind the Government’s announcement to close schools, to inform arrangements for the delivery of education to Shropshire’s school children in the coming weeks.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Business as usual at Besblock as customer demand still high during crisis

While the Coronavirus crisis has caused many issues at businesses around the country, Shropshire-based leading concrete manufacturers Besblock say they’re as busy as ever.
Read Article
Telford College engineering students on a tour of the GKN manufacturing plant

GKN offers work placements to engineering students

Engineering students from Telford College visited one of the town’s largest manufacturing companies as part of a new industry placement collaboration.
Read Article
Andy Rao, Co-founder of Codebreak; Jenny Powell, Operations Manager at Codebreak; Joel Stone, Co-founder of Codebreak

Qualification opportunities for all thanks to local marketing firm

Shrewsbury-based marketing firm Codebreak, has provided recognised qualifications for their entire team with Operations Manager, Jenny Powell, recently passing her Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam with flying colours.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Alan Surtees Trust was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Folk performers urged to apply for grant funding

A trust that aims to support and help develop the careers of young folk performers is inviting applications for its 2020 round of funding.
Read Article
Shrewsbury's Wacky Races postponed until September

Coronavirus: Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event postponed

Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event, planned for May, has been postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
The Place in Telford

Coronavirus: The Place in Telford postpones theatre shows

Following the new Government advice, Telford & Wrekin Council has decided to close the theatre and postpone shows at The Place until the end of May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
6 ° C
7.8 °
3.9 °
75 %
5.1kmh
20 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP