Hospice team on the road thanks to local motor dealer

Fundraisers from a Shropshire children’s hospice have joined forces with a local motor dealer to ensure they reach as many people across the county as possible.

Richard Pettener from Furrows of Oswestry and Lynsey Kilvert from Hope House with the signwritten van

The team from Hope House have agreed a partnership with Furrows of Oswestry to use a specially sign-written Ford Transit Custom van to share their fundraising message at community events throughout the year.

Dealer principal and head of business for Skoda Oswestry, Richard Pettener, said: “We are very proud to be supporting the fantastic work of the team from Hope House – they do an incredible job looking after children and young adults and this year is the 25th anniversary of their opening.

“They were struggling to get tables and other fundraising equipment out to community events, and the van was unused at our dealership at weekends, so we were more than happy to offer them the use of it.

“It gives them plenty of room in the back for equipment, and up front there is space for a driver and two passengers, so it suits their needs perfectly.”

So far, the Hope House team has used the van to attend the Llangollen canal walk, and future trips include Ludlow Garden Party, Ludlow Dog Day, Ellesmere 10k, Chirk Castle Dark Run, and Telford Dark Run.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraising team leader at Hope House, said they were very grateful to Furrows for the use of the van as it made it much easier to reach community events with all their equipment.

“Our mission is to reach as many people at as many events as possible to spread the word about Hope House and our other hospice Ty Gobaith in north Wales in order to raise vital funds.

“And now, thanks to Furrows, we have a spacious and eye-catching vehicle that will help us to spread our message far and find which is great news.”

