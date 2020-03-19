Visit Shropshire launches temporary free membership

Visit Shropshire has launched free membership to support the county’s tourism industry during these difficult times.

Mark Hooper project lead at Visit Shropshire with the head of Visit England Andrew Stokes in the Square, Shrewsbury

The organisation is set to be the new voice of Shropshire’s tourism economy promoting the county to the world, however due to recent events Visit Shropshire says it has needed to act quickly to adapt with the times.

Project leads Mark Hooper & Sarah Creighton have created the new free membership scheme to ensure that businesses are kept up to date with the latest changes and how to access the government help initiatives. Along with reacting to the fast-changing environment over the past couple of weeks they are also already putting plans in place for a post-Covid-19 strategy for the county’s tourism industry.

Mark say’s “We know that this will be an extremely difficult period for the tourism and hospitality industry even with the business rate relief and grants issued by government, most of this is because of the unknown length of time. However what we do need to ensure that as well as reacting to changes now we already need to be looking into the future and to ensure Shropshire is at the forefront of peoples thoughts on escapism.”

Sarah mentions ‘As part of the free membership we have created a Facebook group named ‘Visit Shropshire Businesses’, we are encouraging all businesses to join us so as a visit economy we can all communicate together. We are actively working with 3rd party local suppliers who we can link up with restaurants and accommodation providers and will of course be keeping our members up to date with how they can access the government grant packages’.

To sign up go to the Visit Shropshire Facebook page where you will find a link to the dedicated sign up page.

