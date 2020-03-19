Shropshire food manufacturer announces recruitment for temporary jobs

Palethorpes in Market Drayton, which is owned by Addo Food Group, is recruiting for temporary jobs which may help all those people who have been affected by recent redundancy within hospitality and leisure-based businesses as a result of COVID-19.

Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton

The company which currently has six sites around the UK, manufacturing a range of savoury quiches, pies, pasties, slices, scotch eggs, sausage rolls and pork pies for major retailers, as well as category-leading brands Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms, is offering roles to people with all levels of experience.

Deborah Bolton, CEO, Addo Food Group, said: “Coronavirus has impacted so many hospitality based businesses already and as workers are being laid off all over the country from restaurants, pubs and bars, we’re pleased to be able to offer temporary positions within our Palethorpes site, which may help ease the financial pressure that a lot of people now find themselves in. It’s a really difficult time for people and it’s important that we help where we can.”

Experience within the food manufacturing industry isn’t essential as full training will be provided for all roles.

For more information about the temporary vacancies at Addo Food Group, please email recruitment@addofoodgroup.com.

