Coronavirus: Shropshire Council provides support for local businesses

Shropshire Council says it is urgently working through a number of measures to support local businesses through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shropshire Council has over 12,000 businesses listed for business rates but, of those, over 5,400 don’t pay any business rates currently, as they receive 100% small business rate relief.

On 17 March 2020 the Government have announced that these businesses will receive an additional £10,000 grant to assist them with ongoing business costs.

Also, it has been announced that retail relief has been increased for 2020/21 to 100% and extended to include leisure and hospitality businesses. Also, qualifying retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with a rateable value of less than £51,000 will receive a £25,000 grant.

We would ask all businesses to bear with us while we wait for further clarification from the Government about how this assistance will work. Please be assured that we are working to get these reductions notified to qualifying businesses as soon as we can.

Any other businesses that won’t qualify for these reliefs but who would like to discuss their payments or spread their instalments over 12 months should contact

