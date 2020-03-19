Coronavirus: Shrewsbury business leaders welcome government support

Business leaders in Shrewsbury have welcomed government support to help businesses through what is likely to be a difficult time.

Seb Slater, Executive Director Shrewsbury BID

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) said the proposed cash grants of up to £25,000 for smaller retail, leisure and hospitality businesses would be a major boost for independent traders in the town centre.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said businesses were now eagerly waiting for the detail of how to apply for financial support.

“These are unprecedented times for all of us, and things are especially tough for town centre businesses who were still reeling from the devastating floods when the coronavirus pandemic started,” he said.

“With the Prime Minister advising people to stay away from pubs, clubs and restaurants, and to minimise social contact, footfall in Shrewsbury town centre has already been seriously affected.

“Although it is encouraging to hear the government saying it will do whatever it takes to support the economy, small business owners are understandably concerned about the immediate future of their business – as well as the longer-term consequences

“The BID is sharing information and advice with our members on a regular basis about the government grants that are being made available, and we are in close contact with the councils and industry partners about other avenues of potential support.

“We need to see more information from the government about how businesses can urgently access these funds straight away.”

Shrewsbury BID has established a series of closed Facebook groups for town centre businesses to share information about their trading hours, or any concerns or ideas they may have about the current situation.

Seb added: “We have set up three groups – one for retailers, one for hospitality and leisure businesses, and one for office and professional services.

“Anyone working for a business in Shrewsbury is invited to join and contribute to the groups which will be sharing information and support.

“During these difficult times, part of Shrewsbury BID’s work is also to gather information from businesses regarding performance and the issues they are facing, so we are asking all Shrewsbury businesses to complete a short survey on the impact of coronavirus and the support they need.

“We will use this data with our partners to lobby and make further requests to local and central government.”

