Women’s gym gives local charity a boost

A women’s gym has boosted a Shropshire charity with a special fund-raising work out.

Pictured taking part in the charity work-out are Sarah Winsper, Jenni Miles (owner) and Charlotte Badderley.

Jenni Mills, who runs the Gymophobics centre in Market Street in Wellington, decided to organise the ‘blastathon’ event to help a good cause close to her heart.

“I wanted to raise money for research into the Diamond Black Fan blood condition which my best friend’s young son suffers from, meaning he has to have regular transfusions,” explained Jenni.

“We held a ‘blastathon’ where we invited members to come along and do a five minute work out any time between 8am and 8pm in return for a donation to the charity DBA UK.

“Our members came out in force to support us and we raised a staggering £232.83!

“This money will go towards research into the condition and support sufferers – some of whom are local to Wellington. We want to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved.”

Since buying the franchise for the gym Jenni says that she has been amazed by the response from women who are keen to join.

“There is a very relaxed, friendly and welcoming atmosphere here, with ladies coming from all over the area, and whilst they’re in Wellington they love to visit the market and the shops so I believe it’s another pull for the town to have this facility here.

“I’m very excited about the Love Wellington campaign and the positive messages it is sending out about the town.

“We currently have about 200 members and hope to double that so that will be even more visitors coming here on a regular basis.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...