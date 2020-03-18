4.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 19, 2020
TSR receives prestigious regional West Midlands industry award

By Shropshire Live Business

Towler Shaw Roberts has received a prestigious regional industry award for the West Midlands as the firm’s reputation continues to grow.

TSR’s Martin Zaki, Beth Harvey, Amie Barter, Toby Shaw and Andy Price.
TSR’s Martin Zaki, Beth Harvey, Amie Barter, Toby Shaw and Andy Price.

The chartered surveyors, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton, has been recognised by Estates Gazette (EG), the nationally recognised property publication covering all aspects of the commercial property market.

TSR has been named as EG’s most active agent in the West Midlands in the category for Investment deals.

The results of the EG annual deals competition are based on data recorded in Radius Data Exchange and recognise those that have completed the most deals in their region.

Toby Shaw, a partner at TSR, said: “To receive this award is fantastic and we were up against some leading international firms.

“It just demonstrates that we have become very much recognised as a regional practice. We are now competing with large regional and national agents.

“It’s a significant boost and allows our name to be known further afield. It also gives the firm tremendous credibility and is excellent recognition for our dedicated team.”

TSR has consistently received awards from Estates Gazette as the most active agents in Shropshire, with Mr Shaw named dealmaker of the year in the county for the last five years.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
