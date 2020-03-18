Lanyon Bowdler raise funds for local charity at quiz night

A quiz night hosted by a law firm has raised nearly £1,500 to benefit a Shropshire support group.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are Ange Barre, of Shropshire Epilepsy Support, and Lucy Speed, of Lanyon Bowdler.

The quiz was hosted by Lanyon Bowdler solicitors at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury and the total raised on the night will be handed over to Shropshire Epilepsy Support to help the group’s vital work.

The group offers help and support to adults and children with epilepsy and their families and promotes better understanding of the condition and the skills and knowledge needed in providing a safe environment for people with epilepsy.

To date they have focused on making businesses and healthcare professionals aware of the condition and its impact in relation to adults

More than 120 people attended the quiz, which also included a raffle with the top prize of a night away and dinner for two at London’s prestigious Hilton Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Kay Kelly, head of the clinical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “It was a wonderful night, very well-supported and we were delighted to raise a fantastic sum for such a worthy cause.

“There were also some excellent raffle prizes on offer and I would like to thank all those who came along on the night to support us and those people who donated prizes.

“The aim of the quiz was to help Shropshire Epilepsy Support raise the money they need to convert to charitable status and to launch an epilepsy awareness training programme targeted to children in local primary schools.

“Founder, Ange Barre, was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of nine and can’t

drive due to the condition so that donation also helped fund the cost of taxis to get

her to and from schools in order to present.”

Ange said: “It was a hugely successful night and thanks go to all those who attended, donated raffle prizes and to Lanyon Bowdler for organising the quiz. It was a wonderful sum of money raised and it will certainly be put to good use. “Every pound donated to us is a valuable contribution to the work we are doing within Shropshire. We are a not-for-profit organisation which supports people across the county affected by epilepsy so we are grateful for any financial assistance we receive.”

