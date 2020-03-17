Shropshire stores affected as Carphone Warehouse shut standalone branches

Dixons Carphone has today announced it is closing all its Carphone Warehouse standalone stores with four branches affected in Shropshire.

Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

The Shropshire stores affected are located at Meole Brace Retail Park, Telford’s Forge Shopping Park, Telford Shopping Centre and Bailey Street in Oswestry.

In total, the company will close 531 stores in the UK and focus on selling mobile devices and connectivity through its shop-in-shops in 305 big Currys PCWorld stores and online.

The standalone stores, representing 8% of Dixons Carphone’s total UK selling space, will close on 3 April 2020. The business expects almost 40% (1,800) of affected colleagues to take new roles internally, but sadly expects 2,900 redundancies as the businesses are brought together.

The firm says the changes are being made as customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles.

Alex Baldock, Group Chief Executive said: “Today’s tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK Mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders. Clearly, with unsustainable losses of £90m expected this year, Mobile is currently holding back the whole business. There’s never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now.

“I don’t underestimate how upsetting this news will be for our colleagues, and we’ll treat everyone with honesty, respect and care. We want to keep as many of our Carphone Warehouse colleagues as we can, and expect to find new roles for almost 40% of those affected. We’re working hard to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise. We’ll pay enhanced redundancy, any bonuses, honour their share awards, and help them find new jobs through an outplacement programme. We recognise our responsibilities towards our colleagues and communities, and intend to fulfil them.

“But though this is by far the toughest decision we’ve had to make, it is necessary.”

