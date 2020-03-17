12.9 C
Morris Lubricants to invest £1.6m to develop Shrewsbury facilities

By Shropshire Live Business

Morris Lubricants has announced a £1.6 million investment programme at its Shrewsbury headquarters.

Picture by www.edwardmoss.co.uk All rights reserved Morris Lubricants

The company, which celebrated its 150th birthday last December, has received the green light from its board for two major projects to improve production and reception facilities.

The first project will see production lines brought together in one location at the Castle Foregate works and a brand-new array of storage tanks installed to serve them.

“Workflow and material handling will be optimised and blending facilities will be enhanced to enable us to make smaller volumes of lubricants more efficiently,” said managing director Chris Slezakowski. “This will meet the needs of a changing market where our range of premium products is a key strength.”

The second project will refurbish and upgrade the reception area of the company’s offices to provide up-to-date meeting facilities befitting a leading supplier of premium lubricants.

Both projects will be led by Steve Reading, group engineering manager, who last year designed and managed the installation of a new, £300,000 digitally controlled bulk filling line.

“The time scale for completion of the production facilities is around two years because it’s important that we maintain supplies while carrying out the work,” added Slezakowski.

“We will be relocating stores, production lines and workstations to free up space to build the new facilities. The reception area project will be completed much quicker.

“I am excited about the board’s confidence in the business and the benefits that these investments will bring to the long-term future of Morris Lubricants.”

The company is also expected to announce plans, later this year, to develop its sister business, GB Lubricants in Gateshead.

In addition to the new bulk filling line, Morris Lubricants also invested £150,000 last year to improve its delivery service, ensuring that most customers receive their orders within 48 hours.

