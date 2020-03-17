Coronavirus: Shropshire Chamber cancels its Network Clubs, Events and Training Courses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has taken the decision to cancel all its Network Clubs, Events and Training Courses until further notice due to the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

Richard Sheehan, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement:

We have a duty of care to all concerned. Covid-19 and its manifestation remains much of an unknown, so we have decided the right thing to do is to postpone all of our face to face events and training activities.

We will evaluate the climate throughout the coming weeks and we will let you know of any updates by email, through our website and social media channels.

Here at the Chamber our first priority is your health. Beyond the health concerns, we know that businesses will be challenged in the coming months. While our activities are cancelled for the interim, our staff will be hard at work focusing on resources that your organisation will need to deal with this challenge.

Your Chamber Network is speaking with government daily and we want to advocate for the measures and processes that will help you weather this storm effectively. Together we can survive this challenge successfully.

Please support one another, be safe and follow government guidelines.

