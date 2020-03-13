Shifnal-based accountant celebrates Top 50 Women in Accounting nomination

A Shifnal-based accountant, who runs her own accountancy practice is celebrating being nominated to go forward to the Global Top 50 Women in Accounting List.

Carrie Stokes

Carrie Stokes, who set up Carrie Stokes Limited in 2006 will hear today if she has made the prestigious list which celebrates the outstanding contribution that so many women have made to the accounting industry.

Led by Practice Ignition, the awards were launched in 2018 in a bid to shine a light on mentors, leaders and change-makers in the industry and their impact on the global accounting community.

Carrie said: “Even to make the list of nominees was truly an honour, particularly as this award helps promote diversity, inclusivity, investment in the next generation and community involvement.”

“For me, personally, it means recognition for my efforts by my peers and customers as I take Carrie Stokes Limited into the next phase of our growth. With the use of more technology and cloud based accounting we are able to pass on those efficiencies to our clients and make better recommendations based on real-time, up to date financial information.”

Having been in private practice for 15 years Carrie has seen the number of female accountants in the UK rising and yet it is only 101 years since professional bodies were forced to stop discriminating against women. Prior to The Sex Discrimination (Removal) Act 1919 women were not allowed to become fully qualified accountants, lawyers or serve as magistrates.

Although just 18% of partners in the top UK accountancy firms are women, the environment for smaller companies and private practices is a different story as women now make up 45% of full time accountants. Regardless of the outcome, Carrie’s focus remains on taking an active interest in her clients, keeping them on track, forecasting information and making suggestions to improve their business.

