Henshalls back talented local golfer

A young Shropshire golfer is preparing for a busy season after teaming up with a local company.

Upcoming golfer Dani Hoof from Newport with Martin Pitchford from Henshalls Insurance Brokers

Dani Hoof, 19, is from Newport and works as a second year apprentice greenkeeper at Market Drayton Golf Club.

And now, Henshalls Insurance Brokers who have their head office on Newport High Street, have backed his ambitious career plans with a donation of branded golf balls and gloves.

Martin Pitchford, for the firm, said: “Dani had a very successful season last year including winning the coveted Shropshire County Open and he currently represents the County 2nd team and plays off scratch.

“His ambition is to turn professional and he is looking for another successful season this year when he will attempt to qualify for The Open, and play as an amateur on the European Pro Tour. He also represents Shropshire and will be playing in all the Midlands and county competitions.

“We are very pleased to be able to help Dani on his journey and we look forward to hopefully seeing him progress to a professional golfing career.

“It’s always a pleasure to be able to help local people to fulfil their aims and ambitions, and we hope our support plays a small but positive part in his story.”

