Coronavirus advice given to businesses at seminars

Business owners worrying about how to deal with staff absence due to the coronavirus outbreak are being invited to a seminar with employment law experts.

John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler
John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler

Many businesses are concerned about their legal responsibilities if they need to temporarily close or are faced with mass staff absence – and lawyers at Lanyon Bowdler will be discussing the implications at a series of seminars over the coming weeks.

Lanyon Bowdler will be holding five seminars across Shropshire, Hereford and North Wales during March and April, and the programme has been amended in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

John Merry, head of the firm’s employment team, said: “Amid rapidly unfolding events in the outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirus, our spring series of seminars will, in addition to looking at a number of other key current employment law issues, consider the implications for employers presented by this potential pandemic.

“This will include consideration of issues arising from self-isolation, including the extent of employers’ obligations to pay employees; how emergency domestic leave should work; and health and safety considerations, such as what to do if an employee presents as being unwell at work.

“We will also discuss the obligation to pay employees in the event of workplace closures, and look at the current government and ACAS advice.

“Attendees will be able to field questions to our employment lawyers in relation to what is emerging as a significant threat to UK business.”

The seminars will be held at Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office on Wednesday, March 25; Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Friday, March 27; Aico in Oswestry on Thursday, April 2; The Three Counties Hotel, Hereford, on Wednesday March 18; and at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay, on Friday, March 20.

The Shrewsbury event takes place between 8.30am and 10.30am, and the other four events between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

There will be an opportunity to network with fellow delegates both before and after the seminars and the chance to speak to Lanyon Bowdler’s employment team on any specific points delegates would like to raise.

The seminars are free to attend but there is a small charge for HR professionals.

To book a place at any of the seminars, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Employment Law Update – Spring 2020’ and your chosen location.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
