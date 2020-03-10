Shrewsbury Colleges Group to host Careers Live! Professional & Industrial Services event

Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) is hosting the next in its run of sector specific careers events for young people in education.

Careers Live! will be held for the business and engineering sectors at STFC on Monday, March 23

The Careers Live! Professional & Industrial Services event will showcase the range of exciting careers available within the world of business and engineering.

Taking place from 1pm to 7pm on March 23 at Montgomery Waters Meadow (Shrewsbury Town Football Club), attendees can find out about Motor Vehicle, Engineering, Transport and Logistics, Finance, Law, Business & Admin, Leadership & Management, Prison Services, Uniformed Services, IT & Computing, and HR.

The event is aimed at young people and will offer an interactive introduction to the worlds of business and engineering.

Corinne Brown, Business Development Manager at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “This will be an exciting event covering information about careers, job roles and the relevant training required to achieve future destinations, as well as CV writing, job application and UCAS statement workshops.

“By attending these free events you can see and hear about the extremely diverse range of opportunities in the industrial and professional sectors and how you can achieve your career goals.

“Staff from the College and a range of industry exhibitors will be on hand to discuss routes into the many job roles, including work experience and Apprenticeships.”

There will be information stands, hands-on activities, and talks every 30 minutes. The event will also provide guidance on Apprenticeships, how to apply for the relevant courses at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and relevant job posts.

Also exhibiting at the event are PC Net, Monks, Aico, NatWest, Terry Jones Solicitors, Whittingham Riddell, The Army, Dulson Training Ltd, Makita, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, Dyke Yaxley, HR Dept, Higher Horizons, SBC Training, NHS, Arriva, and Babcock.

The event is open to young people in education, both school pupils and students in Further Education aged 14-21.



To book a place at the Professional and Industrial Careers Live! Event visit shrews.co/CareersLive by Friday 20 March.



