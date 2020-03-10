New skin care clinic to open in Wellington’s Tan Bank

A new skin care clinic is to open in Wellington specialising in laser, skin and body treatments.

The two-storey property on Tan Bank in Wellington

Dermacore Clinic will be based at 23/23A Tan Bank after completing a letting for a five-year term.

The new tenants have secured a change of use for the premises.

The two-storey property, which extends to approximately 970 sq ft, is double fronted and features a display window.

A refurbishment programme is currently being undertaken over both floors ahead of the new business opening.

Towler Shaw Roberts acted on a joint agency basis with Barbers.

TSR’s Amie Barter said: “The property is well situated on the edge of Wellington town centre with access to plenty of public parking nearby.

“The new tenants identified it as being ideal for their requirements and state that Dermacore is Telford’s first advanced non-surgical skin care, laser and fat loss clinic, focused on providing revolutionary treatments for common skin conditions and body concerns by trained, certified and insured practitioners using the latest most advanced technologies and intelligent skin care for all skin types and tones.

“Dermacore is another exciting addition to the area and we wish them every success.”

