Shrewsbury Estate Agent crowned Best Lettings Agents in town﻿

Samuel Wood has scooped The British Property Lettings Gold Award for Shrewsbury in the British Property Awards.

Emma Dalton and Sarah Jones of Samuel Wood

The national awards are one of the most inclusive and prestigious estate agency awards, with tough competition across the country.

The awards team personally mystery shops every estate agent entered against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

The judging criteria is comprehensive, exploring different mediums, scenarios and time periods to ensure that agents have been rigorously and fairly judged.

Samuel Wood Shrewsbury was chosen for the Gold Award, because “their team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.”

The agents have now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced early next year.

Russell Griffin, joint Company Director at Samuel Wood, said: “We are delighted that our Shrewsbury lettings department has been given a Gold Award in these prestigious national awards.

“The fact that the awards are judged so rigorously and fairly by independent judges who mystery shop our sector and benchmark us against our peers, mean we can be confident we are offering our clients the very highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

“We are very proud of our lettings department and I want to personally congratulate them for this very well-deserved win.”

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry.

“If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it’s down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

“Samuel Wood Shrewsbury should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”

