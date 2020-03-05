International executive search agency partners with local recruitment IT specialist

International executive search and talent consulting firm, Sheffield Haworth, has gone live with a new IT solution from local recruitment IT specialist, Nasstar.

Andy Lewis, Business Development Manager at Nasstar seals the deal with Penny Bushell, Head of Operations at Sheffield Haworth

Shropshire-based Nasstar will provide global support for Sheffield Haworth’s eleven international offices and is also working with the firm to enhance existing systems in order to support its growth ambitions.

Sheffield Haworth is a global talent consulting firm of over 160 staff, focused on people led transformation with the purpose of helping individuals and organisations realise their potential.

Established in London in 1993, Sheffield Haworth has undergone significant growth and expansion and now operates across eleven global offices through the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions, with an impressive client list that includes a substantial number of leading global organisations.

The firm has been on a journey of acquisitional growth in recent years, expanding its capability within the recruitment market to include business and professional services and consulting solutions as part of its extensive offering.

Nasstar will deliver 24/7 global support to the firm as well as ensuring that Office 365 is configured and deployed to industry standards across all offices in order to improve efficiencies and streamline processes.

Sheffield Haworth’s Group Finance Director, Patrick Meehan comments:

“First and foremost, we were looking for an IT partner that could deliver global support and work with us to ensure our systems could support our ambitious growth plans. However, it was also crucial that we aligned ourselves with a provider that could act as a true IT partner, one that offers long term strategic advice.

“Throughout the sales process, Nasstar demonstrated capability within our sector, understanding of our business and systems, and reassured me that they would be on hand to help inform the technical direction of the business.”

Nasstar’s Business Development Manager, Andy Lewis, comments:

“We’re delighted to support such a prestigious and ambitious firm as Sheffield Haworth and are looking forward to working with them to achieve their business objectives. Sheffield Haworth understands the importance of having a robust, efficient IT platform in place on which to drive the business forward and ensure maximum value is gained from their applications. We look forward to a long and successful relationship together.”

