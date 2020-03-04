New partners appointed at Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has appointed three new partners to help strengthen two of its major legal teams.

Emma Broomfield, Sarah Whittall and Beth Heath

The appointments took effect from February and involve promotions from within the firm.

Emma Broomfield and Beth Heath are key members of the clinical negligence team in Shrewsbury, while Sarah Whittall, who specialises in commercial and agricultural property, is based in the firm’s office in Hereford.

Beth is a Shrewsbury native – she joined Lanyon Bowdler in 2012 and progressed to associate solicitor before becoming one of the firm’s youngest partners this year.

She has worked on a variety of clinical negligence cases, particularly, in recent times, relating to the Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals maternity scandal, and is recognised as a recommended lawyer by The Legal 500 in its 2020 directory.

Emma has been with Lanyon Bowdler since September 2003, she has more than 15 years specialised experience in clinical negligence litigation, is a member of the Law Society’s Clinical Negligence Panel and a Senior Litigator with the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Emma was awarded AvMA Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel accreditation in 2019.

She also appears as a recommended lawyer by The Legal 500 in its 2020 directory and recognised in the 2020 edition of Chambers UK.

Sarah qualified in 1989 and joined Lanyon Bowdler in 2017. She has spent over 25 years working in Herefordshire specialising in both commercial and agricultural property work.

She acts for a number of local commercial landlords and is also involved in the sale and purchase of development land for landowners and developers.

