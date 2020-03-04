Network Telecom raises over £9000 for Severn Hospice

Business telecoms provider Network Telecom has raised £9810.80 for its charity of the year, Severn Hospice, in 2019.

Network Telecom raised £9810.80 for Severn Hospice in 2019

The Telford-based company raised the inspiring sum, thanks to regular events held by its charitable committee, NT Together. These included weekly dress down days, bake sales, sweepstakes and raffles.

The company had a goal to raise £5000 in 2019, which it exceeded, thanks to the fantastic support from staff, local businesses and its new European parent company, Enreach.

The donation will go towards the £11.3million that Severn Hospice requires each year to provide support for local families with incurable illnesses.

Becky Homersley, founder of the NT Together charitable committee, said of the donation: “We’re so proud to have presented Severn Hospice with a cheque for over £9,000. The charity does fantastic work throughout Shropshire, with several staff at Network Telecom having experienced the wonderful care they provide for their own family and friends. We are really excited to continue fundraising in 2020 and we’re determined to reach our new goal of raising £10,000 this year.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...