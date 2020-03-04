Clickingmad joins Shropshire Chamber Patron programme

Longstanding Bridgnorth firm Clickingmad is the latest company to join the highly acclaimed Patron programme hosted within Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Richard Sheehan welcomes Bridgnorth’s Clickingmad to the chamber patron programme

Clickingmad, who design and build websites both locally and nationally, is based at Waterloo House, on Castle Terrace in Bridgnorth and is this year celebrating 20 successful years in business.

Founder and managing director, Shaun Carvill, said: “To some extent we are one of the county’s best kept secrets, having over the past two decades built websites for all sectors and size of companies.

“As a reasonably small Shropshire company we are extremely proud to have been retained by some very well-known and major international brands such as Virgin, Argos and the BBC, but we still remain relatively unknown in our own county.

“We started Clickingmad to provide search engine optimisation as our very first offering, being one of the first companies to provide this new service in the UK. However, we quickly expanded to offer a full service of design, build and the all-important promotion and marketing of websites.

“Becoming patrons of the chamber indicates our support of the local economy and we will use this new prestigious status to help promote Shropshire as an ideal business location both locally and right across the country.

Chamber chief executive, Richard Sheehan, added: “We are delighted to welcome Shaun and his team to the patron programme, as a thriving business established for 20 years in the fine market town of Bridgnorth.

“This clearly demonstrates true sustainability and resilience, only surpassed by a commitment to give back to the community, by working in partnership with the chamber to support businesses throughout this magnificent county.”

