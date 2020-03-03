A Bright Future at Moreton Hall’s Careers Fair

Moreton’s annual Careers Fair continues to be a leading provider of post Sixth Form advice for students at the school and beyond.

With exhibitors from 38 of the UK’s top universities, as well as over 40 advisors from professions and industry, there was a diverse range of information available, designed to meet every aspiration and ambition.

Pupils from The Maelor School, Dinas Bran, The Marches, St Martins, and Lakelands Academy joined Moreton girls to explore how to start their career journey and to realise their potential.

Amy and Grace from The Maelor School commented: ”There were loads of options. The Careers Fair caters for everyone.” And for Moreton Hall’s Alex it was “an amazing opportunity to open your eyes to future prospects”.

Marches student, Dan felt that the event gave him a more concrete picture of what universities offer and expect. Looking to study History and Politics at Manchester, he said: “I discussed the course and now know that they specialise in Modern History. To secure a place I will need to achieve ABB, so high expectations, but I know what I’m working towards.”

Emily from Lakelands was impressed by advice that showed her there are a range of routes to her chosen career. “I want to work in education and had thought of the conventional teacher roles, but today I realised that there is broader scope, for example jobs in government relating to childcare.”

The school’s alumni are a highlight of the event. Their seminars included: ‘What it Takes to be a Magazine or Online Editor’ by Wellbeing columnist, and former Beauty Editor of Vogue/Glamour, Susannah Evans-Pollard (OM 1994); ‘Careers in Property, Real Estate and Surveying’ by Catherine Tilley from Savills (OM 2007); and ‘Marketing, PR, Brand Management’ by Clare Downes (OM 1991).

Rebecca McHale (OM 2015) a student Midwife, who last week delivered her first baby, offered a range of advice from the application process to gaining relevant experience.

Discussing the impact of technology on the future of work, Keynote speaker, Euan Davis reflected on emerging industries and jobs.

Moreton student, Nancy enthused: “It was an insightful look into the future of jobs from agriculture to medicine.” Whilst for Belinda it was “interesting how the use of robots in the future was described as positive, when so often Artificial Intelligence has negative connotations. Mr Davis gave lots of examples of how job roles would change, from those in the football industry to car manufacturing. For example, BMW in Munich is currently looking for 5000 data scientists but they can only currently find 150.”

Reflecting on the success of the day, Head of Careers at Moreton Hall, Catherine Ashworth commented: “It is extremely rewarding to be able to offer a Careers Fair which many of the universities describe as the best one they attend in the UK! This Moreton Hall annual event has become a destination of choice for the universities and professions, allowing young people from across the region to benefit from first-hand expert advice, information and guidance.”

