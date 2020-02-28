2.6 C
Triple success for Shrewsbury accounting apprentices

By Shropshire Live Business

Three Shrewsbury Colleges Group Accounting apprentices working at Dyke Yaxley in Shrewsbury are the first to pass under new Government standards.

Ross Evans, 20, from Shrewsbury, Cian Iddison, aged 20, from Brockton, and Jack Foulkes, 20, from Four Crosses, have all passed their Accounting Apprenticeships with Dyke Yaxley with flying colours

Since late 2014, Apprenticeships have been gradually changing, including stringent external end point assessments. The three Accounting students have all undertaken this final assessment, which included a three-hour synoptic exam, a portfolio of work carried out in their workplace, followed by either a professional discussion or a lengthy reflective report.

Jack Foulkes, 20, from Four Crosses and Cian Iddison, from Brockton, completed Level 3 and are now going on to complete their Level 4 accounting qualifications through SCG and Ross Evans, also 20, from Shrewsbury, will go on to complete the higher levels that will ultimately give him chartered accountant status.

Cian Iddison, studied Maths, Chemistry and Business A Levels at SCG. He was going to take a construction management course, but after studying Dyke Yaxley for a business unit where he had to mock-up an application to become an accounts clerk, he realised it was a career he was interested in.

Cian said: “Keith Higgins, HR Development Manager at Dyke Yaxley, came in to talk to us and I was really impressed. I didn’t want to go to university and so did some work experience at the firm and was offered an Apprenticeship. I’m really glad I have taken this route where I can learn as I work and everything can be put into practice.”

Jack Foulkes, said: “For me this is a better alternative to university. I started off doing work experience here and was offered and Apprenticeship. All the teachers at Shrewsbury Colleges Group  are really helpful and knowledgeable and the course is so well set up and run, then I can put what I learn into practice in my job.”

Corinne Brown, Business Development Manager at SCG, said: “Dyke Yaxley have been working with Shrewsbury Colleges Group for several years now and continue to invest in apprentices year on year. Working in partnership, these apprentices have been fully supported by the College and their employer and through their commitment and dedication, they now have the recognition they really deserve.  We are sure they all have very bright futures ahead of them.”

Natasha Eveson, HR Advisor at Dyke Yaxley, said: “We are extremely proud of Ross, Cian and Jack who have been the current torchbearers for Dyke Yaxley in regards to the Apprenticeship route.

“They have continually impressed us with their professionalism, ambition and are a credit to the Company.  

“As a whole, we have seen a shift in more and more young people approaching Dyke Yaxley after leaving school or college with hopes of commencing their careers via our Apprenticeship pathway.

“Personally, I am pleased that as an employer, we are able to provide a fantastically supportive network for our apprentices and we will continue to provide every opportunity for continued career success.

“We have been exceptionally luckily to have such a talented group, and look forward to our next trainee intake this summer!”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
