Friday, February 28, 2020
New assistant joins growing law firm

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire law firm has welcomed a new legal assistant to its ever-growing employment team.

Dimple Mistry
Dimple Mistry

Dimple Mistry has joined Martin-Kaye Solicitors at their head office in Euston Way, Telford, after completing her university studies at Keele.

She is working with the employment law team to develop her skills and build a career in the legal industry.

“I studied law with criminology at university and was lucky enough to be employed by Martin-Kaye almost instantly after I qualified,” said Dimple, who has also previously worked in hospitality and Human Resources roles.

“To prepare for my new career, I also gained work experience by volunteering at criminal courts and it’s great to now be working in a legal environment on a day-to-day basis.”

Dimple said she had received a warm welcome at Martin-Kaye, with more experienced colleagues readily sharing their knowledge and advice from the very start.

“They have very kindly given me the opportunity to shadow them in the workplace, and I have already gained a wealth of experience of not only employment law and its processes, but also of the varied and wide-ranging aspects of the legal world.”

Partner and head of the employment law team, John Mehtam, said Dimple had made an impressive start to her legal career.

“We’re very pleased with Dimple’s commitment and dedication to her new role, and our team has been keen to help her settle in and learn more about the career path she’s chosen.

“It’s always a pleasure to see keen and dynamic employees join our growing firm, and to help them establish themselves on the first steps of a successful future in the industry.”

