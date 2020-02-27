Double success for Oswestry Skoda team

Skoda specialists at a Shropshire motor dealership are celebrating after achieving double national recognition.

Skoda UK People Development Manager Tracey Taylor presents Daniel Edwards from Furrows of Oswestry with his Top Five award

Daniel Edwards leads the sales team at Furrows of Oswestry and he has been named as one of the top five Skoda UK sales managers at the Retailer of the Year Awards.

And his success follows hot on the heels of the news that the dealership’s Skoda new car sales team finished fourth out of 125 Skoda dealers across the UK thanks to their impressive sales performance.

Daniel said: “We’re so happy to be celebrating this double success and it’s a real testimony to the hard work and commitment my entire team put in. I’m very proud of their performance and to be anywhere near the top three dealerships in the whole of the UK is a huge achievement.”

Daniel’s personal success followed a tough judging process which began with him signing up for the Skoda Challenge.

“The first round was a role specific quiz where I had to answer questions on Skoda and sales management, and the top five managers were then invited to the UK finals at the Volkswagen Group National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes.

“This stage of the competition was extremely challenging and we had to complete five brand specific activities including coaching role play, postcode analysis, customer satisfaction, daily planning strategies, and a Skoda brand questionnaire.

“Each task was brand orientated and carried out in a high-pressure environment, so it was an exhausting but amazing experience.”

Following the challenge day, Daniel attended the Skoda UK Retailer of the Year Awards at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden – home of the Harry Potter films – where he narrowly missed out on the overall national title.

“Although I didn’t take the top award, I am very proud to have made the top five, and I’ll be pushing for more in the coming months with the aim of reaching even greater heights next time around.”

