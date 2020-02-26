Shropshire vineyard shortlisted for luxury glamping tourism award

A Shropshire vineyard’s luxury glamping accommodation has been shortlisted for a prestigious award ahead of the ceremony in Birmingham tonight.

One of the ten luxury safari glamping lodges at Hencote, complete with private veranda and hot tub

Hencote Estate just outside Shrewsbury has been nominated for Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park of the Year at the inaugural West Midlands Tourism Awards.

The estate, which has been open for a little over fifteen months, has become one of the premier destination spots in Shropshire – most notably for its homegrown wines and a stunning view across the county.

The awards will be held at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall and see a variety of businesses contesting categories including B&B / Guest House of the Year; Business Events Venue of the Year; and Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June.

Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, the aim is to attract visitors and events to the region.

The awards will celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 – a 2.6% increase on the previous year.

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens said: “It’s fantastic to have been shortlisted and we’re extremely proud of what we have achieved so far.

“The luxury glamping village has proved very popular with our guests who are looking for that unique luxury experience.”

