5.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire vineyard shortlisted for luxury glamping tourism award

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire vineyard’s luxury glamping accommodation has been shortlisted for a prestigious award ahead of the ceremony in Birmingham tonight.

One of the ten luxury safari glamping lodges at Hencote, complete with private veranda and hot tub
One of the ten luxury safari glamping lodges at Hencote, complete with private veranda and hot tub

Hencote Estate just outside Shrewsbury has been nominated for Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park of the Year at the inaugural West Midlands Tourism Awards.

The estate, which has been open for a little over fifteen months, has become one of the premier destination spots in Shropshire – most notably for its homegrown wines and a stunning view across the county.

The awards will be held at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall and see a variety of businesses contesting categories including B&B / Guest House of the Year; Business Events Venue of the Year; and Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June.

Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, the aim is to attract visitors and events to the region.

The awards will celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 –  a 2.6% increase on the previous year.

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens said: “It’s fantastic to have been shortlisted and we’re extremely proud of what we have achieved so far.

“The luxury glamping village has proved very popular with our guests who are looking for that unique luxury experience.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

The overnight scene in Ironbridge as the pressure of water moved flood defences on the Wharfage. Photo: @CSuptHarding

Ironbridge Flooding: Immediate evacuation taking place in Ironbridge as barriers move

An immediate evacuation is taking place in Ironbridge due to the temporary barriers becoming overwhelmed and flexing due to the volume of water.
Read Article
The River Severn rushes under the The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shrewsbury Flooding: River levels peak, severe warning remains in place

River levels in Shrewsbury have peaked with levels falling by a small amount this morning. A severe flood warning remains in place.
Read Article
Bridgnorth flood map. Image: Environment Agency

Bridgnorth Flooding: Severn rises as homes and businesses prepare for further flooding

Bridgnorth residents and businesses are preparing themselves for further flooding today as the Severn continues to rise.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 3 Tranmere Rovers

The renewed optimism from the weekend victory did not last long as Shrewsbury Town slumped to defeat against relegation threatened Tranmere.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are searching for their first back to back home league wins of the season, but the injury problems are mounting up.
Read Article
President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury's High Street on Tuesday afternoon as shoppers stayed away from the town centre due to flooding

Information needed from flood-hit Shrewsbury businesses to help lobby for support

Flood-hit businesses in Shrewsbury are being asked to urgently share information about the impact of the flooding as part of a campaign to lobby government for financial support.
Read Article
One of the ten luxury safari glamping lodges at Hencote, complete with private veranda and hot tub

Shropshire vineyard shortlisted for luxury glamping tourism award

A Shropshire vineyard’s luxury glamping accommodation has been shortlisted for a prestigious award ahead of the ceremony in Birmingham tonight.
Read Article
Lajina Leal set up Lajina Masala in 2013

Six years of sizzling success for Lajina Leal

A Shropshire business woman is celebrating six years in business with a string of successes.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kieran, Victoria and Holly, part of the gym team at The Shrewsbury Club, are looking forward to Saturday’s event in aid of the Harry Johnson Trust

The Shrewsbury Club leaps into series of challenges in aid of The Harry Johnson Trust

The Shrewsbury Club has thrown down the gauntlet to its members by challenging them to leap into a series of fitness challenges - all in aid of a Shropshire charity this weekend.
Read Article

Ludlow Racecourse to help raise funds for Ironbridge Gorge

Horse racing fans heading to Ludlow in March will be helping to support a Shropshire charity’s £1m fundraising campaign.
Read Article
Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Face2Face students recently performed to sell-out audiences at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Taster workshop on offer as Face2Face Performance Academy turns three

Face2Face Performance Academy in Weston Rhyn is celebrating its third birthday and is offering a free introductory workshop to potential new recruits.
Read Article
Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Read Article

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
5.7 ° C
7.2 °
3.3 °
80 %
9.3kmh
40 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP