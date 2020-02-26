Information needed from flood-hit Shrewsbury businesses to help lobby for support

Flood-hit businesses in Shrewsbury are being asked to urgently share information about the impact of the flooding as part of a campaign to lobby government for financial support.

Shrewsbury’s High Street on Tuesday afternoon as shoppers stayed away from the town centre due to flooding

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) is working with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council to gather information from businesses in and around the town centre about how the flooding is affecting them.

A drop-in session is also being held at Stop Café in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday, February 26, when business owners can complete the survey and access advice and support from Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, which works to support town centre traders, said: “We were due to hold our networking meeting, Shrewsbury Sessions, on Wednesday evening, but we have now replaced that with a drop-in event when businesses can come for help and advice about what happens next.

“We know some town centre traders have been devastated by the flooding and that everyone has been affected by the sudden drop in footfall, we are now lobbying local and national government for financial support.

“It’s really important that people take five minutes to complete the survey so we have evidence about the impact these floods are having on businesses. It’s not just about those businesses who have been directly affected by floodwater, but also businesses who have seen a dramatic drop in trade as a result of the flooding.

“It can be completed on our website, or business owners can come along to the drop-in session at the museum and go through it with us there.”

Gemma Davies, assistant director for economic growth at Shropshire Council, said: “This is a vital survey, and Shropshire Council will be using the details to inform future financial support requests.

“These floods have been devastating but the community spirit has been amazing with everyone coming together to help each other, and it’s absolutely vital that people continue to support town centre businesses once the river levels have receded.

“The BID and the council will be running major publicity campaigns over the coming weeks and months to encourage shoppers to visit the town centre, and will continue to lobby government for financial assistance to help business owners get back on their feet.”

“We are gathering this information across Shropshire and encourage businesses in all parts of the county to complete the survey.” The business impact survey can be found at http://bit.ly/shropshire-floods

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...