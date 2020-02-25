5.8 C
Star speakers lined up for International Women’s Day event

By Shropshire Live Business

A series of star speakers will help businesses across Shropshire mark International Women’s Day at a special event in Shrewsbury.

Hollie Whittles
Hollie Whittles

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and business coach and social media expert Hollie Whittles from FraggleWorks have teamed up to celebrate Shropshire women in business at the University Centre Shrewsbury on March 6.

The event  – which gets under way at 9.45am – will feature inspiring talks and advice from a host of the county’s leading businesswomen as well as the chance to network.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman said: “We have a truly inspirational selection of women from a wide range of sectors who will be passing on some of their own experiences of being a woman in business and also offering expert tips and advice.

“If you are a woman in business in Shropshire this is a must-attend event for you, whatever the size of your company. Not only will you get to hear from women who are already doing great things in the county, but you’ll be able to meet other like-minded individuals, share best practice and make important contacts as well.”

FraggleWorks director Hollie – one of the county’s best-known public speakers for her knowledge of social media and business transformation – is one of the five leading businesswomen talking at the event. 

Jess Baker –  who regularly appears on the BBC and has extensive experience as a business consultant and senior HR manager, delivering leadership development and global cultural change programmes – will pass on some of her knowledge.

Francesca Hutcheson, tax director at Dyke Yaxley, will share her experience of balancing a challenging job with personal aspirations and responsibilities and also give an insight into what tax changes may lie ahead in the new Chancellor’s Budget.

Ruth Shepherd, director of Results Communications, has more than 25 years’ of experience of providing strategic advice, guidance and practical support for clients in the construction and infrastructure sectors, whilst entrepreneur and educator Karyl Iles is the national vice-president of skincare and cosmetics company Arbonne International.

Tickets for the event – which includes a light lunch – cost £10. For more information and to book your place visit:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-2020-celebrating-shropshire-women-in-business-tickets-90961210429

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
'European first' for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

‘European first’ for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

SDE Technology has signalled its intentions to be a world leader in lightweight components by investing in a new process.
Read Article
Tom Sykes and Tracy Wickson

ProClean joins forces with Paint Master UK

Automotive care firm ProClean is expanding its range of services by joining forces with bodywork specialists, Paint Master UK.
Read Article
Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Read Article

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

