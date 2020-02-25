5.8 C
‘European first’ for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

By Shropshire Live Business

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of pressings and assemblies has signalled its intentions to be a world leader in lightweight components by investing in a new process.

Hot Form Quench (HFQ®), a revolutionary hot forming process for producing high strength aluminium parts
SDE Technology, which prior to the recent rebrand was known as Salop Design and Engineering, is the first company in Europe to hold a production licence for Hot Form Quench (HFQ®), a revolutionary hot forming process for producing high strength aluminium parts for use in the automotive, aerospace and renewable sectors.

This new technology gives designers the freedom to create parts that offer significant weight savings, yet still deliver higher structural strength, with improved formability in six and seven thousand series alloys, that cannot be formed cold. In some instances, it can also reduce the part counts from multiple components to just one.

Because HFQ lends itself to higher strength aluminium, it is ideally suited for the vehicle safety cell in the automotive sector and has also been used to develop a prototype aircraft armrest.

The initial investment of £1 million in 2019 enables the laser profiling of HFQ blanks, with a £multi-million investment scheduled to be in place at its Shrewsbury facility over the next eighteen months.

“This is a real gamechanger for our business and industry as a whole – thanks to HFQ® we can now offer new and existing customers a lightweight solution for making complex parts in one pressing, reducing weight, time to manufacture and cost in the process,” explained Richard Homden, CEO of SDE Technology.

“HFQ® was developed by Impression Technologies (ITL), who industrialised research by Birmingham University and Imperial College London. This is a great example of British research being utilised by British manufacturing.”

He continued: “You simply cannot form this high-strength aluminium in any other way, unless you use a Super Plastic Forming process. Even then, SPF makes one part every 15 to 20 minutes, where the cycle time for our technology is one part every 15 to 20 seconds. That is a design and manufacturing dream.

“This is the start of an ambitious growth and investment strategy that positions us as the first production intent company for this process in Europe.”

SDE Technology is currently in talks with a number of OEMs about the Hot Form Quench offer.

Initial feedback from clients point to the fact you can exchange steel parts for aluminium and achieve part integration and less weight as the key drivers for adoption. The fact you can also remove reinforcements and replace extrusions and castings with HFQ® pressings are other big wins.

Christopher Greenough, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “As a company, we are focused firmly on how we can deliver lightweight manufacturing solutions that can help solve a lot of industry’s current and future requirements.

“The Government is obviously pushing hard for electrification and this is something that our technology can assist with and we believe this will be a big driver in helping quadruple our turnover over the next 5 years.”

Mark White, a leading technical specialist in lightweight vehicle structures, added his support: “I have been actively involved in the trend for lightweighting and, now that the Government’s push to EV is accelerating, it is more important than ever to find innovative ways to enable it to become the design norm.

“SDE Technology is leading the way with its HFQ licence and will provide the production route for OEMs to access this exciting process.”

Christopher concluded: “We are looking to be at the forefront of the emerging EV and lightweighting markets, whether it is through HFQ or other innovative processes for joining different materials, battery technology and surface coating.”

Shrewsbury Flooding: River Severn continues to rise as homes and businesses are flooded

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is continuing to rise with a prolonged peak at Welsh Bridge of 5.3m to 5.5m overnight. A severe flood warning remains in place.
A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning in place

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise today with levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceeding those seen during last week’s flooding.
From left, Air Vice-Marshal Clare Walton, also one of the Trustees of the Headley Court Charity; Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer; Frank Collins, RJAH Chairman; and Mark Brandreth, RJAH Chief Executive

Shropshire hospital gets £6 million grant in boost for veteran healthcare

The UK’s first dedicated orthopaedic centre for Armed Forces veterans is to be built in Shropshire – thanks to a remarkable £6 million charitable grant.
President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.
‘European first’ for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

SDE Technology has signalled its intentions to be a world leader in lightweight components by investing in a new process.
Hollie Whittles

Star speakers lined up for International Women’s Day event

A series of star speakers will help businesses across Shropshire mark International Women’s Day at a special event in Shrewsbury.
Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
