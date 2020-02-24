New appointments for Wrekin Executive Team

The Wrekin Housing Group have made a double appointment welcoming Jan Lycett and David Wells to their executive team.

Jan Lycett and David Wells

Jan has joined us from Wolverhampton Homes and has been appointed the new Executive Director of Business Solutions.

David joins from within the organisation and has been appointed Executive Director of Operational Services.

Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings said “It’s great to welcome David and Jan to my executive team at this exciting time. Alongside myself and Francis Best, David and Jan will be providing leadership to ensure that our fantastic team at Wrekin delivers on our new corporate strategy which takes us on a five year journey and will see us deliver 500 new homes each year, continuing investment our existing properties and the provision of leading care services all of which makes a real difference to people’s lives.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...