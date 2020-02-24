6 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 24, 2020
Merrythought creates personalised teddy bears for This Morning presenters

Britain’s oldest teddy bear manufacturer, Merrythought, has appeared on televisions all over the country after making two special personalised teddy bears for This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.  

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond with managing director Sarah Holmes
Roaming presenter Alison Hammond visited the Ironbridge factory last week for a guided tour where she was shown how Merrythought’s handmade teddy bears are lovingly stitched together, before having a go herself at helping to create the two bespoke bears for Holly and Phil. The bears were then given to them live on air on Monday 24 February. 

Merrythought is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, and has been hand-making the classic English teddy bear from its original home in Ironbridge since 1930. 

Fourth-generation managing director Sarah Holmes, great granddaughter of founder Gordon Holmes, said she and all the Merrythought staff really enjoyed welcoming This Morning to the factory.   

“It’s been a fantastic start to 2020 and our 90th birthday year, and we loved having Alison Hammond and the ITV team join us for the day – there were a lot of laughs had by all!,” she said.  

Merrythought’s bears are still produced by hand in largely the same traditional way that they were when the company started 90 years ago.  

“Our team showed Alison every aspect of the skilled 15-stage process and taught her how to bring a Merrythought bear to life.”   

Holly’s bear was a blonde Henley Bear, with scarlet red personalised stitching on the paw, and matching red satin bow.

Phillip’s bear was a grey Chester Bear, with navy blue personalised stitching on the paw, and matching navy satin bow.  

