Catch the Business Bus for expert EU Exit advice

By Shropshire Live Business

Two of Shropshire’s leading business support organisations have joined forces to launch a new mobile meeting bus bringing expert advice to all parts of the county.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager
The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to take their new Business Resilience Tour Bus all over Shropshire over the next few weeks.

The bus will be filled with expert consultants able to give the latest information to ensure businesses can make the most of the opportunities available now that the UK has left the European Union and entered the year-long transition period.

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said businesses would get up-to-date advice on a range of issues connected to the UK’s new trading status.

“Information, advice and guidance will be available in such areas as recruitment, finance and funding, employment and the management of domestic and foreign nationals, international trade services and consumer and tax law,” she said.

“And the great news is that we are bringing the advice directly to you, with the bus visiting Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Oswestry, and Shrewsbury.”

Opening stop for the bus is Shrewsbury on March 5 for the first in a series of courses in International Trade being delivered at Chamber House on Henry Close in Battlefield.  The first event features two sessions looking at commodity codes and inward and outward processing.

It returns to the same venue on March 18 for two more sessions on understanding export and Incoterms.

Dates and times for the tour of the county include:

Bridgnorth: March 10, 9am, The Woodberry Inn

Craven Arms: March 24, 9.30am, Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Ludlow: March 24, 12.30pm, Ludlow Farm Shop

Market Drayton: March 25, 9.30am, Fordhall Farm

Whitchurch: March 25, 12.30 pm, Sainsbury’s Car Park

Oswestry: March 26, 10.30am, AICO

The Growth Hub – which is delivered by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) – is the county’s one stop shop for business advice and support, whilst the Chamber of Commerce is the member-led organisation which champions the county’s businesses at local, regional and national level.

To register your place visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk or call 01952 208200.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
