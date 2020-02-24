Amna takes her first steps on the career ladder

A Shropshire law firm has taken on a new apprentice and given her the opportunity to take her first steps on the career ladder.

Amna Fiaz – Level 3 business administration apprentice at Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Telford

Amna Fiaz has joined Martin-Kaye Solicitors at their head office in Euston Way, Telford, as a Level 3 business administration apprentice working alongside her studies at Telford College.

“I’m really pleased to have been given the chance to work at Martin-Kaye, and I’m enjoying working with departments right across the firm as it’s an active role so every day is interesting,” said Amna.

“I’ve learned how to be more independent and confident as I’ve been given responsibilities and tasks that require a lot of trust and reliability, and everyone has been so supportive and helpful.

“Thanks to the support I’ve received, I’m also developing my communication skills still further as well as learning more about data input and receiving training on document coding.”

Amna, who lives in Wellington, studied for her GCSEs at Ercall Wood Academy, and also studied at ASAS International school and college in Pakistan.

Martin-Kaye’s office manager Sam Azzopardi-Tudor said she was pleased with Amna’s progress so far in her first ever job.

“Amna has been a welcome addition to our team and to the firm as a whole, and she has settled into her role with great ease.

“It’s always great to see apprentices take their first steps into the world of work and at Martin-Kaye Solicitors, we are committed to helping keen and dynamic candidates build their careers and make the most of the opportunities they are given.”

Telford College’s employer engagement manager, Beckie Bosworth, said: “We are delighted to be working with Martin-Kaye Solicitors helping to train their apprentices in their offices in both Telford and Wolverhampton.”

