Local care company rated Outstanding by the CQC

At-home care company, Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry, has been described as providing the ‘gold standard’ of care in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report which has secured a highly coveted ‘outstanding’ rating.

Home Instead Shrewsbury celebrates being ‘Outstanding’

The ‘outstanding’ rating is the highest grade achievable from the CQC, the independent regulator of the care sector. Only 3 per cent of adult social care providers have achieved this rating, making it a truly remarkable achievement.

Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry was set up in 2013 by Rachael Griffiths, who has always believed that everyone should have access to the highest levels of care.

CQC inspectors noted that people were truly ‘respected and valued as individuals’ and ‘empowered as partners in their care in an exceptional service.’

One family member told inspectors, “They’re exceptionally good from all aspects’” whilst one caregiver was quoted, “We all love the job. We know we are really making a difference. Making connections with people and their families, building trust and making sure people are supported safely and their needs are met.”

In reporting the effectiveness of the care service, inspectors noted how staff worked closely with outside agencies to provide ‘consistent, effective, timely care’ in order to support people to live ‘healthier lives and access healthcare services and support.’

In one instance, one person due to long hospital stays and residential care placements had lost their independence with everyday tasks, such as personal care and mobility. This person wanted to live at home and Home Instead was able to provide what the client needed to regain confidence and self-esteem and enjoy living independently at home, which had a positive impact on her quality of life.

Speaking about this achievement, Rachael said, “I am so proud of our team in which every member works hard to provide a service that benefits people in the local community.”

She continued, “The feedback and comments in the report are humbling. Our clients are the most important people in the world to us and we will continue to strive to provide the best service we possibly can.”

