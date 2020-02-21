7.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 21, 2020
Home Business

Local care company rated Outstanding by the CQC

By Shropshire Live Business

At-home care company, Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry, has been described as providing the ‘gold standard’ of care in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report which has secured a highly coveted ‘outstanding’ rating.

Home Instead Shrewsbury celebrates being ‘Outstanding’
Home Instead Shrewsbury celebrates being ‘Outstanding’

The ‘outstanding’ rating is the highest grade achievable from the CQC, the independent regulator of the care sector. Only 3 per cent of adult social care providers have achieved this rating, making it a truly remarkable achievement.

Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry was set up in 2013 by Rachael Griffiths, who has always believed that everyone should have access to the highest levels of care.

CQC inspectors noted that people were truly ‘respected and valued as individuals’ and ‘empowered as partners in their care in an exceptional service.’

One family member told inspectors, “They’re exceptionally good from all aspects’” whilst one caregiver was quoted, “We all love the job. We know we are really making a difference. Making connections with people and their families, building trust and making sure people are supported safely and their needs are met.”

In reporting the effectiveness of the care service, inspectors noted how staff worked closely with outside agencies to provide ‘consistent, effective, timely care’ in order to support people to live ‘healthier lives and access healthcare services and support.’

In one instance, one person due to long hospital stays and residential care placements had lost their independence with everyday tasks, such as personal care and mobility. This person wanted to live at home and Home Instead was able to provide what the client needed to regain confidence and self-esteem and enjoy living independently at home, which had a positive impact on her quality of life.

Speaking about this achievement, Rachael said, “I am so proud of our team in which every member works hard to provide a service that benefits people in the local community.”

She continued, “The feedback and comments in the report are humbling. Our clients are the most important people in the world to us and we will continue to strive to provide the best service we possibly can.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford town park

A teenager is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Telford town park this afternoon.
Read Article
Homes and businesses across Shropshire have been flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shropshire Flood Appeal launched to help victims of storms Ciara and Dennis

A special appeal has been launched to help people across Shropshire who are victims of the recent floods.
Read Article

Funding awarded to look at how 5G can deliver health and social care services in rural Shropshire

Shropshire Council has welcomed the award of Government funding to support a two-year project that will examine how emerging 5G technology can be used to deliver health and social care services in rural areas – including parts of Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Shropshire tennis player set for 24-hour challenge ahead of London Marathon

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans will be playing his longest and toughest ever game next week - for 24 hours.
Read Article
Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn celebrates after scoring Tigers 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers stung in overtime loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back to back games against Bracknell Bees on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Sam Barnett, Employment Law Paralegal at Aaron & Partners, Keith Winter from Dyke Yaxley, and Hugh Strickland, Aaron & Partners’ Corporate Finance Partner

Aaron & Partners celebrate milestone year﻿

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners held its annual New Year Drinks event at Shropshire’s iconic Drapers Hall, to celebrate a record-breaking year for the firm.
Read Article
Home Instead Shrewsbury celebrates being ‘Outstanding’

Local care company rated Outstanding by the CQC

Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry, has been described as providing the ‘gold standard’ of care in a Care Quality Commission report which has secured a highly coveted ‘outstanding’ rating.
Read Article
Retirement Living, ICT and Construction Ready staff at The Wrekin Housing Group

Treble success for Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group has been shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious UK Housing Awards (UKHA) which recognise and reward the very best of the UK housing sector.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
7.6 ° C
9.4 °
5.6 °
75 %
8.7kmh
75 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP