Aaron & Partners celebrate milestone year﻿

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners held its annual New Year Drinks event at Shropshire’s iconic Drapers Hall, to celebrate a record-breaking year for the firm.

Leading legal practice Aaron & Partners held its annual New Year Drinks event at the historic Drapers Hall in Shrewsbury to celebrate the successes and achievements of the firm over the past 12-months.

The event saw more than 80 guests – a mix of staff, clients and local businesses – come together for an evening filled with the finest local food, drinks and celebrations.

Aaron & Partners recently announced a third consecutive year of increased annual income that saw fees grow to over £10.5 million, marking a milestone in its 36-year history.

Stuart Haynes, Corporate and Commercial Partner and Head of the Shrewsbury office said: “Each year we bring everyone together for our annual New Year Drinks event to celebrate the achievements of the past 12-months, whilst also looking ahead to the future.

“It was fantastic to see so many people attending this year’s event at Drapers Hall for a superb evening recognising the support of our clients and referrers throughout the year.”

Aaron & Partners celebrated another year of impressive rankings in both The Legal 500 and The Chamber & Partners guide – recognised independent industry guides highlighting the top professionals working in the UK’s best legal practices.

To round off the year, the firm was named as one of the top 200 law firms in England and Wales in The Times’ Best Law Firms 2020 and was the only Shropshire firm to be ranked in the list, which is compiled using recommendations from other leading lawyers.

Helen Johnson, Business Development Manager at Aaron & Partners, said: “This year’s New Year Drinks event was a huge success and as a firm, we have had so many fantastic achievements to celebrate.

“Drapers Hall is a magnificent venue and it was the perfect setting for the evening. The team were excellent and provided a fantastic selection of local food and drinks, which our guests thoroughly enjoyed.”

